Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Barclays

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 44.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

NYSE:DVN opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.43. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

