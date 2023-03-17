DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Sells $264,845.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 2,303 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $264,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Vincent Dolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 6,229 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $661,955.83.

On Monday, March 6th, Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $113.93. 2,608,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,907. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 119,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 59,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

