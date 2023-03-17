DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DXCM. Cowen raised their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.57. 1,268,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,348. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.09 and its 200-day moving average is $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. DexCom has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,059.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,373 shares of company stock valued at $18,715,471. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,518,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,557 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712,968 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $916,957,000 after purchasing an additional 96,683 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,431 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

