dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $1.00

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $36.38 million and $12,204.52 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003743 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.44 or 0.00316309 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00023290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012562 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000714 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009124 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000691 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016334 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000231 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,409,897 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00715869 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $13,893.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

