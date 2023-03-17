Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

DHIL traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.04. 6,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,940. The company has a market cap of $503.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.95. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12-month low of $154.24 and a 12-month high of $197.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.03.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Diamond Hill Investment Group

In related news, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.00 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,566,000. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,088,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 180.2% in the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 112,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.