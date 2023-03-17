Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Acquires $147,000.00 in Stock

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,366.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 1.1 %

APPS opened at $10.38 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.49.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $162.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth $519,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 64,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 73,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

