Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 7.8 %

DHC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,114. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -66.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 793,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

