DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 4,976.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,830 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after buying an additional 207,808 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.4% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,358,000 after acquiring an additional 33,901 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,053,000 after acquiring an additional 58,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,509,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,616,000 after purchasing an additional 292,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $58.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.37.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

