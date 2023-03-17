Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $237.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $211.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.37. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,546,000 after acquiring an additional 29,236 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.