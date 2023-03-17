Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.11-$11.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.93 billion-$40.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.07 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $251.88.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $210.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.37. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

