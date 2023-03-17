Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DMLP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.40. 52,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,500. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96. Dorchester Minerals has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.884 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $216,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,449.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 71.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Read More

