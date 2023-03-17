DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Short Interest Update

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the February 13th total of 5,650,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
DoubleVerify Stock Down 0.5 %
DV stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,990. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.28 and a beta of 0.76.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth $72,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.
