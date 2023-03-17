Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDYGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RDY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:RDY opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.48. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.51.

Institutional Trading of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

