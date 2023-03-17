Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RDY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:RDY opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.48. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $49.59 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.51.

Institutional Trading of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

