DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.25. DSS shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 126,581 shares changing hands.

DSS Trading Down 14.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DSS

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DSS stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

DSS Company Profile

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Product Packaging, Commercial Lending, Biotechnology, Direct Marketing, and Securities and Investment Management.

