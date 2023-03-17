Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Up 11.8% in February

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the February 13th total of 89,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCO traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $52.23. 61,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,677. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $120,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,728,238.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 62.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ducommun by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after buying an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Ducommun by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 357,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,749,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Ducommun by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Further Reading

