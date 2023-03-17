Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DPG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.18. 18,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,812. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 20.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 75,338 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $682,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,115 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

