Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.64.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $97.10 on Thursday. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

