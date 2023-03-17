Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Short Interest Update

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the February 13th total of 932,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter worth about $3,094,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 959,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 329,330 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the third quarter worth about $1,001,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 65.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 96,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Duluth by 36.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Duluth alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTH. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Duluth in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duluth in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Duluth Stock Performance

About Duluth

NASDAQ DLTH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.92. 112,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,656. Duluth has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.02 million, a P/E ratio of 98.86 and a beta of 1.14.

(Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.