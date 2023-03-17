Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

DNB has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DNB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 444,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,857. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 83.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 75.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713,247 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,987,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,088,000 after buying an additional 527,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 41,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

