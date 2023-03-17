Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.64

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 107185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,659 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,824,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,309,000 after buying an additional 787,025 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,987,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,088,000 after buying an additional 527,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,975,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,339,000 after buying an additional 653,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Articles

