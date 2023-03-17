Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

DY stock opened at $95.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.29. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 395.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 44,047 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 35.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 8.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

See Also

