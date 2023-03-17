Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) COO Susanna Gatti High Sells 1,559 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $20,781.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,645.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $723.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

DYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

(Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

