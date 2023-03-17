Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EMN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.78.
Eastman Chemical Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.42. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.
Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.16%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.