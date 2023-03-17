Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Kodak from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of KODK stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.65. 638,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,556. The company has a market capitalization of $288.72 million, a P/E ratio of -183.91 and a beta of 3.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.35. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 36.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,153,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 579,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 90.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 361,234 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 304,910 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 264,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 198,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 1,373.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 209,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 195,660 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

