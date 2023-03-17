Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODKGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Kodak from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Eastman Kodak Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of KODK stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.65. 638,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,556. The company has a market capitalization of $288.72 million, a P/E ratio of -183.91 and a beta of 3.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.35. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 36.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,153,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 579,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 90.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 361,234 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 304,910 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 264,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 198,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 1,373.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 209,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 195,660 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Kodak

(Get Rating)

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

