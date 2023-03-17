Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Kodak from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Eastman Kodak Stock Up 7.4 %
Shares of KODK stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.65. 638,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,556. The company has a market capitalization of $288.72 million, a P/E ratio of -183.91 and a beta of 3.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.35. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak
About Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Kodak (KODK)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.