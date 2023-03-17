Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Down 7.7% in February

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,263. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

