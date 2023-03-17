Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ebix from $150.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of Ebix stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 351,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.42. Ebix has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ebix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ebix by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ebix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ebix by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ebix by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

