Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ebix from $150.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Shares of Ebix stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 351,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.42. Ebix has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47.
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
