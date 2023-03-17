Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:TEAF opened at $12.42 on Friday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $15.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAF. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 111.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

