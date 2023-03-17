Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:TEAF opened at $12.42 on Friday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $15.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
