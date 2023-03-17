Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Short Interest Down 8.1% in February

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EPC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 399,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,172. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $469.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after acquiring an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $215,269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,446,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,818,000 after acquiring an additional 248,268 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,050,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.