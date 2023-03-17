EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Lowers Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Price Target to $18.00

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target indicates a potential upside of 107.61% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 11.6 %
Shares of SGC stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $141.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies
Superior Group of Companies Company Profile
Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Group of Companies (SGC)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.