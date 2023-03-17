EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Lowers Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Price Target to $18.00

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target indicates a potential upside of 107.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SGC stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $141.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

