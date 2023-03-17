Efforce (WOZX) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for $0.0526 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Efforce has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Efforce has a total market cap of $27.74 million and approximately $455,705.05 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Efforce

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.

Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

Efforce Token Trading

