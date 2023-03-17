eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Shares of eGain stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. eGain has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $241.62 million, a P/E ratio of -106.70 and a beta of 0.61.
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
