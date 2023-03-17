eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

eGain Stock Performance

Shares of eGain stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. eGain has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $241.62 million, a P/E ratio of -106.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of eGain

About eGain

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in eGain by 503.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in eGain by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eGain by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of eGain by 1,354.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading

