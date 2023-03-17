EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $9.29

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $9.51. EHang shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 88,263 shares traded.

EHang Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of EHang

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EHang by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of EHang by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 34,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axim Planning & Wealth increased its stake in EHang by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 2,530,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 146,957 shares during the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

