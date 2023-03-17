Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $378.70.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $329.73. 1,705,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,975. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

