Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $375.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $360.00.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $378.70.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $329.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $276.45 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The firm has a market cap of $313.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

