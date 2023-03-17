Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 211.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $584,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $952,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,297,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,624,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.