Elk River Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 606.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 10,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.54.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of UPS traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.27. 3,072,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,671. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $223.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.93 and its 200-day moving average is $178.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

