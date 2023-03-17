Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jonestrading began coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.52%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

