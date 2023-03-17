Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Financial Comparison

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) and Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OSI Systems and Emeren Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Emeren Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

OSI Systems currently has a consensus price target of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.24%. Emeren Group has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 138.65%. Given Emeren Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than OSI Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

89.0% of OSI Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of OSI Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Emeren Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OSI Systems and Emeren Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems 8.74% 14.99% 6.50% Emeren Group -0.80% 0.35% 0.30%

Volatility and Risk

OSI Systems has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emeren Group has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OSI Systems and Emeren Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems $1.18 billion 1.32 $115.35 million $5.96 15.53 Emeren Group $79.66 million 3.22 $6.86 million ($0.01) -426.00

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Emeren Group. Emeren Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OSI Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OSI Systems beats Emeren Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions. The Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology and related services. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides electronic components and electronic manufacturing services for Security and Healthcare divisions, as well as to external original equipment manufacturer customers and end users for applications in the defense, aerospace, medical and industrial markets, among others. The company was founded by Deepak Chopra in May 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, CA.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

