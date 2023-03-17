Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Emergent BioSolutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

