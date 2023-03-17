Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Rating) were down 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 111,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 112,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Emergent Metals Stock Down 5.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of C$4.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.59.

About Emergent Metals

(Get Rating)

Emergent Metals Corp., a gold and base metal exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. Its flagship property is the Golden Arrow property that includes 17 patented lode mineral claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.