Energi (NRG) Market Cap Reaches $13.27 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $13.27 million and $209,305.98 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00062266 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00047860 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000269 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00020242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000812 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,667,635 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.