Energi Reaches Market Cap of $12.88 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and $161,018.87 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00062634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00050823 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00020620 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000824 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001667 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,635,736 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

