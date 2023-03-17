Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Short Interest Update

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,650,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the February 13th total of 42,690,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,633,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,982,096. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.