Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) CTO Andrea Pedretti Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,101,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,281.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $94,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Andrea Pedretti sold 50,000 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $219,500.00.

NRGV opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.06. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,727,000. Prime Movers Lab LLC lifted its stake in Energy Vault by 1.2% in the third quarter. Prime Movers Lab LLC now owns 7,552,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,891,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Energy Vault by 8.2% in the third quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,189,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,076,000 after buying an additional 316,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Vault by 74.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 1,520,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRGV. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Energy Vault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Energy Vault to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

