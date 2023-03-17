Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) CTO Andrea Pedretti Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,101,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,281.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Andrea Pedretti also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $94,500.00.
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Andrea Pedretti sold 50,000 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $219,500.00.
Energy Vault Trading Down 4.3 %
NRGV opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.06. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on NRGV. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Energy Vault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Energy Vault to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Energy Vault Company Profile
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.
