EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESMT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EngageSmart from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EngageSmart presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

EngageSmart stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. EngageSmart has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.18 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other EngageSmart news, Director General Atlantic Partners (Ber sold 912,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $16,596,210.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,039,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director General Atlantic Partners (Ber sold 912,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $16,596,210.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,271,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,039,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $494,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,812.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,284,709 shares of company stock valued at $23,416,699. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in EngageSmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in EngageSmart by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EngageSmart by 0.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

