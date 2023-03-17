Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EHAB. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a sell rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Enhabit Price Performance

Enhabit stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Enhabit has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

About Enhabit

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHAB. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

