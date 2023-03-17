Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $17.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,009,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,274. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.78 and a 200 day moving average of $265.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.