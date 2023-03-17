Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global cut shares of Enphase Energy to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $306.20.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $17.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,525,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $128.67 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

