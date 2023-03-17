Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global cut shares of Enphase Energy to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $306.20.
Enphase Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $17.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,525,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $128.67 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
