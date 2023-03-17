Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Entergy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.47.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $105.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Entergy by 1,618.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.