Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Short Interest Update

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 957,400 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the February 13th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enthusiast Gaming

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 511,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 330,310 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,883,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 300,420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 114,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 416.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 104,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 92,585 shares during the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Enthusiast Gaming Price Performance

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

EGLX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 311,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

See Also

